Continued Sunshine And Above Normal Temperatures

Mostly sunny and above normal with highs in the mid 50s today. Highs will stay in the mid 50s for tomorrow with more clouds. A warm front pushes through on Thursday bringing warmer temperatures and a slight chance for a spotty shower. The next best chance for showers is late Friday night and Saturday. Seasonably chilly temps return by the end of the weekend into the start of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

