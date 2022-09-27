Comfy today with sun & clouds

BALTIMORE — A mixture of sun and clouds is in store today with highs in the low to mid-70s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out northwest of the city late-day. Overnight lows bottom out into the mid and upper-40s. Temperatures remain below normal through the rest of the work week with more clouds building in. Model guidance indicates that the remnants of Ian could impact Maryland Saturday evening through early next week. There is still plenty of uncertainty with timing and placement of showers and storms.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.