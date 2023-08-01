Watch Now
Comfy & sunny today

Wet weather late-week..
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Monday night weather
Posted at 3:17 AM, Aug 01, 2023
BALTIMORE — Cool and comfy conditions persist through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, highs in the mid-80s, and low humidity. Wet weather returns Thursday and Friday thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. We dry out and warm up this weekend with temperatures near 90°. There is a chance for showers and storms on Monday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

