Comfy & sunny today

BALTIMORE — Cool and comfy conditions persist through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, highs in the mid-80s, and low humidity. Wet weather returns Thursday and Friday thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. We dry out and warm up this weekend with temperatures near 90°. There is a chance for showers and storms on Monday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.