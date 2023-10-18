Comfortable midweek stretch

BALTIMORE — Another great day unfolds for our Wednesday as we see temperatures in the mid 60s with light winds. A few clouds hang over us but they should not impede on helping warm up our temperatures some. The warming trend will continue into Thursday and Friday thanks to a more southerly flow bringing in warm and moist air. Temperatures will be in the low 70s and upper 60s. While the temperatures warm up another wet weather maker moves in and brings rain showers for Friday and Saturday. Once the rain and cold front clear through on Saturday afternoon, the cooler air begins to funnel in and cap our temperatures back into the low 60s well into the new work week.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 day forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind around 6 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Light south wind.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.