Colder temps mid-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Starting off winter-like with wake-up temperatures hovering around freezing. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the mid-50s, despite the sun-filled skies. Temperatures stay below normal into Thursday with the next window for rain showers opening Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60s this weekend with mostly sunny skies. Looking at a dry start to next week with above normal warmth.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 53. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. East wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.