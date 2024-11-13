Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Colder temps mid-week

Rain returns late week...
The coldest air of the season moves in overnight and morning lows sat in the low-30s. Temperatures will trend below normal mid-week with highs in the mid-50s. Another disturbance will slide through later in the week, bringing some scattered light rain showers to central Maryland late Thursday into early Friday.
temps.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Starting off winter-like with wake-up temperatures hovering around freezing. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the mid-50s, despite the sun-filled skies. Temperatures stay below normal into Thursday with the next window for rain showers opening Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60s this weekend with mostly sunny skies. Looking at a dry start to next week with above normal warmth.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 53. East wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. East wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk