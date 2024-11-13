Colder temps mid-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Starting off winter-like with wake-up temperatures hovering around freezing. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the mid-50s, despite the sun-filled skies. Temperatures stay below normal into Thursday with the next window for rain showers opening Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60s this weekend with mostly sunny skies. Looking at a dry start to next week with above normal warmth.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 53. East wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. East wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.