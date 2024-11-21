Colder air dominates late-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! It will be a windy day with afternoon temperatures only hitting the low to mid-50s. There is a chance of some afternoon on-and-off showers. Temperatures will plummet near freezing overnight-setting the stage for a winter-like start to Friday morning. could see some big wet snowflakes especially north. This will all melt before hitting the ground or right after it lands. Slick roads look very unlikely. We are expecting all rain to the south of the metro. After that, skies clear for the weekend, but it will be cool. Temperatures warm up early next week into the 60s!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7-Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of rain showers, then a slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Snow and rain showers likely. High near 47.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.