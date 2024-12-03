Cold temps take over!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will start off below freezing again and will only rebound into the low-40s again this afternoon despite the abundant sunshine. Temperatures will remain below normal through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A disturbance brings a few light showers/flakes Thursday morning. Winds gusts become stronger in the wake of the front, with gusts up to 40-45 mph at times. It will be a cold start to the weekend with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s. Our next best chance for rain will arrive on Monday!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 24. West wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.