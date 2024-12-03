Cold temps take over!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Temperatures will start off below freezing again and will only rebound into the low-40s again this afternoon despite the abundant sunshine. Temperatures will remain below normal through the rest of the week and into the weekend. A disturbance brings a few light showers/flakes Thursday morning. Winds gusts become stronger in the wake of the front, with gusts up to 40-45 mph at times. It will be a cold start to the weekend with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s. Our next best chance for rain will arrive on Monday!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 24. West wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.