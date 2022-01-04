Cold & Sunny Today

BALTIMORE — Waking up with temperatures in the teens and 20s, allowing for untreated roads to turn icy for the morning commute. High temperatures will remain unseasonably cold today, in the mid-30s for most with plenty of sunshine. There is the potential of some freezing drizzle Wednesday morning along the Eastern Shore as temperatures start off below freezing. Temperatures climb back near average, into the 40s Wednesday afternoon with increasing clouds. The next chance for snow will arise late Thursday night through early Friday morning. It will be a dry and cold start to the weekend.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of freezing rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Snow, mainly after 1am. Low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.