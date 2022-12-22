Cold rain moves in today

BALTIMORE — Tomorrow starts off the day with cold rain that could get heavy later into the afternoon. There is a better shot of seeing a mix in far western Maryland and in the higher terrain areas. Temperatures warm throughout the day, but unfortunately, we don't see our high until midnight in the 50s. This is followed by a brief overnight break in the rain, followed by our strong arctic blast of air. This will have temperatures go from the 50s to the teens by the afternoon and evening... and yes you read that correctly. The rain eventually comes back in the morning, but some wet snowflakes will mix in across our northern communities after the front moves in. Wind gusts on Friday will be between 40-45 mph, which may lead to isolated tree damage and power outages. Flash freeze conditions are possible as temperatures quickly plummet into the teens heading into Saturday morning. Any roads left untreated will be icy. Friday travel is looking not so good. Wind chills will be in the single digits and sub-zero across higher terrain for both Christmas Eve and Christmas mornings. This weekend continues the sunny and windy conditions. Next week looks dry with temperatures starting to rebound back to the 40s.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 51. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight Rain before 2am, then showers likely, mainly after 5am. Low around 37. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Rain showers before 11am, then snow showers likely between 11am and 2pm. High near 52. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 24 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 23.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Christmas Day Sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.