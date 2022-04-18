Cold Rain And Wind To Start The Week

Clouds will increase through the morning and rain will push in by late morning/early afternoon. A soaking cold rain will be the rule today with up to 1-1.5" possible Plus, temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees. It will be breezy with easterly gusts up to 25-30 mph as low pressure forms and moves up the coast. Dry, but still breezy and below normal tomorrow. Temps will rebound to seasonal levels by Thursday. Friday into the weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs around 60.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

