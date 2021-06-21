Watch
Cold Front Brings Rain Chance Tuesday

Low Severe Weather Risk...
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jun 21, 2021
Another round of rain is on tap for Tuesday. We'll be tracking a cold front that will bring a few early morning showers, especially for areas north & west of the city. That rain chance will shift further east by late morning. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question, but severe storms aren't likely.

Widespread showers will blanket the area through the lunch hour. As we head into the early evening, the rain will start to diminish and some area will begin to see breaks in the clouds.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool-- only approaching the mid 70s. Drier weather returns to the region on Wednesday and lingers for the rest of the work week. A few sprinkles possible Saturday, but looks like the better chance for rain will arrive on Sunday.

