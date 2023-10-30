Cold front brings clouds & showers

BALTIMORE — Starting the day off with some patchy fog and even some sprinkles across our northwest suburbs as a cold front approaches from the west. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but temperatures will still be above normal ahead of the front, in the low to mid-70s. Temperatures will drop quickly and behind the front as it slides through mid/late-afternoon. Halloween turns drier but it will feel chilly with highs in the mid-50s. The kids will need the extra layer on underneath their costumes! Feeling blustery mid-week with highs in the low-50s combined with an elevated northwest wind. Morning temperatures will start off near freezing! High pressure builds in towards the tail end of the week-yielding sunny skies and lots of dry time. Temperatures will trend more seasonal on Friday. Dry and mild this weekend with afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 67.