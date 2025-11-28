Cold & clustery Black Friday this year

Good morning and happy Friday!

Bitterly cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s, but feels-like in the 20s. Winds are breezy and from the West gusting anywhere from 20 to 30 mph. A few minor flurries are possible this morning, with frost expected on the ground.

Conditions will stay blustery and clear throughout the morning hours. Little change is expected over the next 24 hours outside of winds finally calming.

Next week turns interesting, with cold temperatures and rain mixing with a little snow/sleet. We are keeping a close eye moving from Sunday into Tuesday!

Have a safe Holiday!

Overnight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 26. West wind with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night A chance of rain and snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.