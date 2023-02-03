Cold & blustery today

BALTIMORE — Temperatures drop throughout the day in the wake of the cold front. Winds could also gust between 30-40 mph. That will keep wind chills in the teens and single digits. Feeling very frigid early Saturday morning with wake-up temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Despite the sunshine on Saturday, high temperatures will struggle to reach the lower-30s. Sunday winds shift from the south and temps rise into the upper-40s. Next week looks to start off dry and mild, with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Our next cold front brings a slight chance of showers mid-week.

Happy Friday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 34. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.