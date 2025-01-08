Watch Now
Cold & blustery this week

Next snow chance is on Saturday...
Sunny skies and cold air are a real signature of winter. We will have plenty of both over the next few days. Temperatures will stay below freezing for for the next few days. That means all the snow we got will stick around. It will be windy at times. That will drop our wind chill into the teens and even the single digit range! We are eyeing our next snow chance by Saturday.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Mostly sunny skies and dry today with blustery northwest winds. High temperatures will only rise into the low-30s, but it will feel more like the teens when you factor in the wind. Temperatures remain very cold through the rest of the week, despite abundant sunshine. This will allow the leftover snowpack to linger. Our next chance for snow will be on Saturday. Overall, snow totals will be on the lower end of the scale, but we are watching it very closely! Temperatures will remain below normal in the mid-30s next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind around 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Friday Night Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 34.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

