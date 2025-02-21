Cold & blustery on this Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Despite the sunshine, it will be cold and blustery today with highs in the upper-30s. Northwest wind gusts between 30-35 mph will make it feel like the 20s this afternoon. Winds will finally relax overnight. Sunny and less breezy this weekend with high temperatures in the 40s. The 50s make a comeback for the majority of next week. Our next best chance for rain showers will be on Tuesday and Thursday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.