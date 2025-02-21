Cold & blustery on this Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Despite the sunshine, it will be cold and blustery today with highs in the upper-30s. Northwest wind gusts between 30-35 mph will make it feel like the 20s this afternoon. Winds will finally relax overnight. Sunny and less breezy this weekend with high temperatures in the 40s. The 50s make a comeback for the majority of next week. Our next best chance for rain showers will be on Tuesday and Thursday.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.