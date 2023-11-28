Cold & blustery!

BALTIMORE — Today will feel more winter-like thanks to high temperatures in the upper-30s and blustery winds upwards of 30-35 mph. This will make it feel like the 20s outside, despite all of the sunshine. There could be a stray flurry chances as well if there is enough moisture present during the first half of the day. The coldest air of the season thus far arrives this evening as temperatures drop into the 20s overnight and it will feel more like the teens. Winds relax mid-week with below normal temperatures in the 40s. Trending more seasonal late-week with highs in the 50s. Rain chances increase Friday before we briefly dry out heading into the weekend. The 50s stick around this weekend. Another dose of rain is possible on Sunday. Drying out early next week with temperatures warming up near 60°.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday Rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday Mostly cloudy, drying out, with a high near 58.