Cold And Breezy To Kick Off The Week

Plenty of sunshine won't warm us up today, courtesy of cold temps and gusty NW winds 25-30 mph. It will feel like the low 20s this afternoon. Temperatures will be colder tomorrow but it won't be as gusty. Seasonal conditions return by mid-week with highs in the low to mid 40s. The next chance for rain/snow comes on Saturday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday:A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

