Watch
Weather

Actions

Cold And Breezy To Kick Off The Week

Staying cold and breezy until.....
items.[0].videoTitle
Weather Update 1/10
Wind Chill.jpg
Posted at 7:13 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 07:18:47-05

Plenty of sunshine won't warm us up today, courtesy of cold temps and gusty NW winds 25-30 mph. It will feel like the low 20s this afternoon. Temperatures will be colder tomorrow but it won't be as gusty. Seasonal conditions return by mid-week with highs in the low to mid 40s. The next chance for rain/snow comes on Saturday.

Stay tuned!

7 DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday:A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018