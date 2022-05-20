Code Orange Air Quality Alert Saturday

WMAR

Lots of events going on this weekend— from Preakness to Wine in the Woods...

Unfortunately we have to deal with a couple o weather risks as we go through the weekend. Saturday will be a scorcher—but on top of that, we will have elevated ozone concentrations in the atmosphere, which has prompted a Code Orange Air Quality Alert. Now this will not impact everyone, but folks who have asthma, heart disease, and other respiratory issues will find it a little harder to breathe. We can all do our part to reduce ozone tomorrow afternoon by limiting daytime driving and putting off cutting the grass until after sunset.

WMAR

Afternoon temperatures are forecast to reach 96°—which will tie the record set back in 1934. With all of these outdoor activities its important to remind folks to wear lightweight and light colored clothing while you're out and about. If you're going to Preakness, remember to drink plenty of non alcoholic beverages.

WMAR

By Sunday, a cold front will approach the area and will bring a chance for strong to severe storms during the afternoon. Shear looks to be on the lower end, so we aren't concerned with tornado development—but there will be plenty of CAPE (convective available potential energy)...or storm fuel...so we could see some damaging winds embedded in stronger storms. Guidance has the front slowing down as it moves through our area— which means there is a low end risk for isolated flash flooding...

#staytuned