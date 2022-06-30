Code Orange Air Quality Alert in Effect

BALTIMORE — A Code Orange Air Quality alert is in effect for our area today. The 90s make a comeback this afternoon and the weather pattern remains mainly dry with bright sunshine! Southerly winds bring temperatures back into the mid-90s Friday and the humidity increases as well. A pop-up shower/storm can't be ruled out Friday evening. The chance for scattered showers and storms is still in place Saturday afternoon/evening to kick off the 4th of July weekend. Some showers may linger into early Sunday before tapering off. The 4th of July is looking hot and humid with lingering clouds. Temperatures trend a bit cooler into the middle of next week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 91. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.