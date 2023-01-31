Cloudy with showers chances today

BALTIMORE — Expect mainly cold rain showers during the mid-morning hours. Drier conditions in store for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy today with colder temperatures, in the low-40s. The next system begins to slide in very late tonight. There is a chance for some snow overnight into early Wednesday. Accumulation amounts will be less than an inch every where. Cooler air continues to settle in over the end of the work week. Cold air settles in Friday night. Saturday morning will be down right COLD! Morning temps will be in the teens and maybe even colder if we clear out. The high for Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Trending milder on Sunday.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 42. North wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight A chance of snow after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 47.