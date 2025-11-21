Cloudy with rain showers to end the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures to start the day with scattered showers arriving this evening. Showers linger overnight into Saturday morning before the weather pattern dries out by midday. Sunday will feature sunny skies and seasonal temperatures—perfect for the Ravens game! Next week starts off dry before rain chances increase Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now, conditions look dry and cool for Thanksgiving Day!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Light southwest wind.

Tonight Rain. Low around 47. Calm wind.

Saturday A chance of rain. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.