Cloudy with rain showers late-day

BALTIMORE — Clouds thicken up today with high temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. Rain chances will trickle in during the evening and increase overnight. Some of the heaviest rain will arrive overnight into Saturday morning. Intermittent showers will plague the weekend forecast — cloudy, breezy and cooler temperatures prevail. Winds gusts 30+mph Saturday and Sunday. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain is expected, with isolated locations picking up a little more. Temperatures remain unseasonably cool through the next 7 days with sunshine finally breaking through on Tuesday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Low around 55. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night Rain likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.