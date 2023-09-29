Cloudy with rain showers

BALTIMORE — Rain chances persist throughout the day with cloudy skies and below normal temperatures, in the upper-60s and low-70s. Low clouds and patchy drizzle may linger into early Saturday morning. Skies clear Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Sunday will be the weekend winner and sunshine will be abundant and highs will climb near 80 degrees! The 80s stick around through the bulk of next week and sunshine will be plentiful.

Stay Sunny!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy drizzle with scattered showers. Patchy fog between 9am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5-15 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers. Patchy fog after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5-15 mph.

Saturday Gradual clearing, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.