Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy with rain showers

Drying out and warming up this weekend...
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Thursday night weather
highs.jpg
Posted at 3:08 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 03:08:19-04

BALTIMORE — Rain chances persist throughout the day with cloudy skies and below normal temperatures, in the upper-60s and low-70s. Low clouds and patchy drizzle may linger into early Saturday morning. Skies clear Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Sunday will be the weekend winner and sunshine will be abundant and highs will climb near 80 degrees! The 80s stick around through the bulk of next week and sunshine will be plentiful.

Stay Sunny!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy drizzle with scattered showers. Patchy fog between 9am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5-15 mph.
Tonight Scattered showers. Patchy fog after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5-15 mph.
Saturday Gradual clearing, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018