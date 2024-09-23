Cloudy with light showers

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! On/off light showers persist through the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will range in the low to mid-70s today and Tuesday. Drizzle/light showers linger through Thursday with some rumbles of thunder possible mid-week. Temperatures will warm up into the upper-70s late-week. Drier skies are expected on Friday with more sunshine and seasonal temperatures this weekend!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Areas of drizzle. Cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Areas of drizzle. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.