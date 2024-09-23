Cloudy with light showers

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! On/off light showers persist through the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will range in the low to mid-70s today and Tuesday. Drizzle/light showers linger through Thursday with some rumbles of thunder possible mid-week. Temperatures will warm up into the upper-70s late-week. Drier skies are expected on Friday with more sunshine and seasonal temperatures this weekend!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Patchy drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Areas of drizzle. Cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Areas of drizzle. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.