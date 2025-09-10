Cloudy with a chance of rain for your Wednesday

Good morning, happy Wednesday!

Less sunshine is expected for Wednesday as clouds look to linger from the morning hours into the afternoon. Temperatures are milder this morning by a few degrees, but the lack of sunshine for the morning hours will impact our highs for today. Very isolated showers look to move in on the western tier and southeastern region. Anywhere from 2-tenths of an inch is possible. Sunshine returns Thursday with a shot at the 80s.

Overnight A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.