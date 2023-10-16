Cloudy start to the work week

BALTIMORE — We start off the work week on the gloomy side as clods begin to filter back in thanks to the northwest flow that we still have over us. This will change as we we head into the middle of the work week and see a return of sunshine and temperatures back in the mid 60s and low 70s. Thursday will be our brightest and warmest day of the week. Another wet weather maker moves in on Friday as rain showers and cooler air return

WMAR

7 day forecast

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.