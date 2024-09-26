Cloudy skies & isolated showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Rain chances will be isolated today with highs climbing a little warmer than normal, into the upper-70s. The remnants from Helene could impact the state on Friday, bringing more rainfall and potential coastal flooding. Because that storm is so wide, the outer rain bands would reach Maryland even if the center of the storm stays well to the west. That will keep rain chances around into the weekend. A few showers hold on early next week before gradually tapering off by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Light south wind.

Friday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 72.