Cloudy skies & cool temperatures

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Starting the day off with some lingering light showers early along with some patchy fog. Clouds stick around today with highs near 50°. Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures through the rest of the week. Spotty showers develop on Friday evening with some of the moisture lingering into Saturday morning! The second half of the weekend will be bright and sunny with seasonable temperatures, in the mid to upper-50s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming north 5-10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light north wind.

Thursday Cloudy, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night Cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 58.

Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.