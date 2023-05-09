Cloudy with showers today

BALTIMORE — Showers slide through during the morning commute. Spotty showers linger into the afternoon and conditions dry out by dinnertime. Mostly cloudy skies will help keep our temperatures below normal today, in the low to mid-60s. High pressure moves back in and yields of sunshine mid-week! Seasonal and sunny on Wednesday with highs climbing back into the upper-70s and low-80s by the end of the week! Skies will be dry through Friday. Wet weather is on the way for Mother's Day weekend. Showers develop Saturday evening. More widespread showers are possible on Mother's Day and into early next week.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after noon. High near 64. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tonight Isolated showers before 9pm. Clearing skies, with a low around 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.