Clouds Will Increase By The Afternoon

This morning will be cold and mostly sunny. This afternoon will be chilly with more clouds. Highs only in the low to mid 40s. A southerly flow will begin to bump highs above normal into the mid 50s tomorrow and flirt with record highs on Saturday. A strong cold front will push in late Saturday bringing showers, rumbles of thunder and gusty winds. Temps drop into the low 50s for the second half of the weekend. Another warm will ensue next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 71. South wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

