Clouds Rule the Day!

BALTIMORE — Freezing fog this morning is creating some slick spots on roads. There will be plenty of clouds today thanks to an onshore wind flow & a disturbance to our west. High temperatures will top out above normal, in the mid-50s. A few showers are possible this evening through early Wednesday morning across central Maryland. Temperatures will remain mild overnight, in the upper-30s and low-40s. Better rain chances in over a month will take place Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, as totals may add up to .50" or more. Staying in the 50s as we wrap up 2021 with some sunshine. Starting off 2022 with rain showers and above normal temperatures, near 60°!

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Rain likely, mainly between 11am and 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Rain, mainly after 8pm. Low around 44. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Rain, mainly before 8am. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night A chance of rain after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

New Year's Day Rain likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Rain likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.