Clouds return today

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Clouds increase throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper-70s. Spotty showers and even a storm or two is possible late-afternoon, but more so in the evening. Scattered storms and showers work back in Saturday morning and into the afternoon. Some of these could be on the strong side with gusty winds. After the cold front move in Sunday, we clear back out and temperatures drop into the 60s. Warmer weather is back next week with highs in the 80s and some scattered showers.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light south wind increasing to 5-15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible. High near 79.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 49.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 74.