Clouds persist today

Back in the 50s late-week...
Cloudy skies stay with us into Wednesday. With just enough moisture we could shake out a light rain or a snowflake or two. Impacts look minimal. There could be a few rays of sunshine here and there, but we will end January mostly cloudy. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/clouds-increase-throughout-the-day
highs.png
Posted at 2:17 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 02:17:51-05

BALTIMORE — Partly sunny today with highs in the mid to upper-40s. There is a chance of a passing flurry or light rain shower this morning, but minimal impacts are expected. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s late-week with some added sunshine. Sunshine increases this weekend with cooler temperatures in the 40s on Saturday, and in the low-50s on Sunday. Morning temperatures will be cold, below freezing. Starting off next week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the mid-40s.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered sprinkles after 10am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
