Clouds persist today

BALTIMORE — Partly sunny today with highs in the mid to upper-40s. There is a chance of a passing flurry or light rain shower this morning, but minimal impacts are expected. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s late-week with some added sunshine. Sunshine increases this weekend with cooler temperatures in the 40s on Saturday, and in the low-50s on Sunday. Morning temperatures will be cold, below freezing. Starting off next week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the mid-40s.
7 Day Forecast:
Today Scattered sprinkles after 10am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.