Clouds persist today

BALTIMORE — Partly sunny today with highs in the mid to upper-40s. There is a chance of a passing flurry or light rain shower this morning, but minimal impacts are expected. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s late-week with some added sunshine. Sunshine increases this weekend with cooler temperatures in the 40s on Saturday, and in the low-50s on Sunday. Morning temperatures will be cold, below freezing. Starting off next week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures in the mid-40s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered sprinkles after 10am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.