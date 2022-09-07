Clouds & isolated rain showers today

BALTIMORE — Clouds will linger overhead with isolated shower chances lingering throughout the day. Clouds will keep temperatures below normal, in the mid-70s. The clouds will gradually decrease on Thursday with highs rebounding back near average, in the low-80s. Bright sunshine and lower humidity is expected for the end of the work week! Clouds increase this weekend with rain chances returning late in the day on Sunday. There will be opportunities for showers and storms early next week with highs in the low-80s.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday A slight chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.