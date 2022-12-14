Clouds increase today

BALTIMORE — As the day progresses, clouds will thicken up as our next weather system slides in to the east coast. A wintry mix will settle in for us during the early morning hours and linger for some of us until the mid to late morning timeframe. We are expecting to see a mostly freezing rain type of situation thanks to colder air near the surface. Most of us near the I-95 corridor can see up to 0.1 inches of ice accumulation with higher amounts over towards the north and west where colder air will remain in place. Afterwards, it will turn to a very cold rain as we warm up and see temperatures returning back to the mid 30s and even low 40s in a few spots. The rain will finally dry out as we head into Friday and have sunshine returning for the weekend. Temperatures drop down to the mid to low 40s with breezy winds lingering through Monday.

Stay tuned and have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight Rain and sleet likely between 2am and 5am, then rain and sleet likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 11am. High near 43. Light east wind increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 39. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday A chance of rain, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.