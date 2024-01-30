Clouds increase throughout the day

BALTIMORE — Clouds increase today with seasonal high temperatures in the mid-40s. Southeast winds will be more relaxed today. There is a slight chance of a few flurries or sprinkles on Wednesday morning, but no impacts are expected. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the low-50s late-week. Sunshine increases this weekend with temperatures declining into the mid-40s through early next week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.