Clouds increase throughout the day

BALTIMORE — Clouds increase today with seasonal high temperatures in the mid-40s. Southeast winds will be more relaxed today. There is a slight chance of a few flurries or sprinkles on Wednesday morning, but no impacts are expected. Temperatures will gradually climb back into the low-50s late-week. Sunshine increases this weekend with temperatures declining into the mid-40s through early next week.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.