Clouds increase this afternoon

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Clouds increase today and temperatures will climb into the mid-50s. Rain showers develop late tonight and linger into Saturday. Rain could become heavy at times through the first half of Saturday. with totals upwards of 1.50-2.50". Higher totals up to 3" can't be ruled out along and southeast of I-95. Flood Watches go into effect tonight through Saturday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph at times can be expected. Drying out into Sunday with more sunshine and breezy winds. Temperatures will range near average, in the mid-50s this weekend. Maryland Day will be sunny and seasonal with more clouds streaming in through the middle of the week and highs in the mid to upper-50s. There is a slight chance of a shower or two on Wednesday. Right now, Opening Day is looking mostly dry and seasonal with highs in the mid to upper-50s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Rain. Patchy fog. Low around 45. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy morning fog. High near 57. East wind 10-20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Windy.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.