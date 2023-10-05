BALTIMORE — Afternoon highs range in the 70s today and Friday before dropping into the 60s this weekend. Clouds increase throughout the day ahead of a cold front. Isolated showers move in Friday evening. Gusty showers linger into Saturday. Drier and more fall-like on Sunday as the cold front exits the region. Feeling breezy and more fall-like behind the cold front this weekend. Morning temperatures will range in the 40s, making it feel more like sweater weather. A mostly dry start to next week with highs in the 60s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog between 7am and 10am. Otherwise, clouds increase with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday A slight chance of showers after noon. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Showers likely, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Columbus Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.