Clouds filter in

BALTIMORE — Clouds increase today ahead of a cold front. Winds will be breezy from the south bringing in warmer air, so despite the cloud cover we see another day in the low 70s. Thursday the cold front starts to move through quickly and with some strength. Even though we have a good bit of cloud cover the southerly flow really picks up and brings in moist and warm air. This will be fuel for storms and showers in the afternoon time. This has prompted the Storm Prediction Center to have our area under a Marginal (level 1/5) Risk for all types of severe weather. Be sure to keep an eye to the sky and stick with us as we track the weather that day. After, a dry and cooler setup is in place for Friday and Saturday with only a slight chance of a quick shower on Sunday. Temperatures then drop again heading into next week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Light south wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 71. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Low around 49. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.