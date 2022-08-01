Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Clouds fade today

Turning hot & humid mid-week...
Cesar Cornejo's WMAR-2 News Forecast for Sunday Evening
Posted at 3:25 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 04:12:31-04

BALTIMORE — Fog and drizzle taper off early this morning and clouds will gradually fade throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper-80s with light southwest winds. More sunshine is expected through the middle of the work week and the 90s make a comeback! Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s Tuesday through Friday with heat indices on Thursday reaching the triple digits! A disturbance impacts the region on Friday, bringing the next round of showers and storms. The chance for showers and storms lingers into the weekend.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.JPG

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers before 9am. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 72.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 95.
Thursday Night A chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018