Clouds fade today

BALTIMORE — Fog and drizzle taper off early this morning and clouds will gradually fade throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper-80s with light southwest winds. More sunshine is expected through the middle of the work week and the 90s make a comeback! Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s Tuesday through Friday with heat indices on Thursday reaching the triple digits! A disturbance impacts the region on Friday, bringing the next round of showers and storms. The chance for showers and storms lingers into the weekend.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers before 9am. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night A chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.