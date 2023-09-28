Clouds & cool temps continue

BALTIMORE — Skies will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the upper-60s to low-70s. The majority of today will be rain-free, but rain chances increase tonight into Friday. The sunshine returns this weekend with drier conditions and warmer temperatures, in the mid to upper-70s. Sunny skies to kick off next week with afternoon highs in the low-80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday A slight chance of rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Friday A chance of rain before 9am, then a chance of showers after 9am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 71.

Friday Night A chance of showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday A slight chance of showers before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.