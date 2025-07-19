Happy Sunday!
Conditions are looking stable to start the day, but as we head into the afternoon hours, a few showers and storms are likely to develop across the region. Temperatures will start mild and muggy with clouds hanging overhead. Temperatures will rise to the 80s, making for a cooler feel in the afternoon compared to 24 hours ago. Showers look to start up as early as midday, but are looking very isolated, or spotty, in nature. We will continue the cooler trend tonight with lows dipping into the 60s.
Closer to average for your Sunday
A few showers and storms are subject to pop up by this afternoon, with temperatures in the 80s for highs
