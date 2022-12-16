Clearing skies to close out the week

BALTIMORE — A much nicer and drier start to our Friday as temperatures are on the rise. Winds will also be increasing today as our past weather maker slides past New England. The weekend will also see plenty of sunshine but as winds still move in from the west and north, cooler temperatures will settle in for us as well. This trend holds on until Monday night as we have temperatures hanging around the mid to low 40s. We see an uptick in our daytime highs for Tuesday and Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover before we see another push of cold air for Thursday. We keep an eye to the north as a potential outbreak of arctic air moves in for the Christmas weekend.

7 day forecast

Today Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.