Chilly with sunshine

BALTIMORE — A mixture of sun and clouds today with highs in the upper-40s. A cold front swings through on Thursday- bringing isolated raindrops or snow flurries late tonight into early Thursday morning. A dry finish to the work week as high pressure briefly builds back in, which will also reinforce colder air across the state. Temperatures will only rise into the low-40s on Friday with morning temperatures below-freezing heading into the weekend. The weekend still remains unsettled as a mix of rain and snow showers arrive on Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. The exact timing and placement of the low pressure system is still uncertain. What we know right now is that areas to the northwest of the I-95 corridor have the better opportunity to see accumulating snow, while areas along and southeast of the Bay could see just plain rain. The placement of the rain/snow line is focused over the I-95 corridor and continues to wobble back and forth as model guidance updates. Localized flooding is possible in spots where steadier rain sets up, especially across the middle and lower end of the Eastern Shore. Check back in with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather team as the forecast can and will change.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of raindrops and flurries after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday Rain and snow showers. Cloudy with a high near 40.

Saturday Night Rain and snow showers. Cloudy with a low around 32.

Sunday Morning rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Rain. High near 56. Breezy.