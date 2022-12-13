Chilly with more sun!

BALTIMORE — More sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday will be a transition day as we begin to see the clouds from our next weather system slide in and keep us on the cooler side yet again. Heading into the overnight hours, we then start to see a wintry mix start to fall and cause us some headaches for the morning commute. As temperatures are expected to be below freezing expect to see slick conditions on the way to work. Currently, the most predominant type of wintry weather we will see is freezing rain. The frozen precipitation will then change over to all rain in the afternoon helping to melt away any of the mess from earlier. Friday will begin to clear out and reach the mid to upper 40s with even a few of us seeing 50 degree day. The weekend will be on the drier side but breezy as temperatures begin to cool back to the 40s.

Stay tuned & have a lovely day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of sleet after 2am, mixing with rain after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Rain, possibly mixed with sleet, becoming all rain after 2pm. The sleet could be heavy at times. High near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday A chance of rain before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.