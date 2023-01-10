Chilly with intervals of sun & clouds

BALTIMORE — Clouds will increase today with highs in the upper-40s. There is a chance of some light showers late Wednesday night. A cold front approaches the region and spreads rain across the area Thursday night into Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 0.25-0.50" can be expected. Winds will turn gusty as well overnight. High temperatures later this week will climb about 10-12° above normal, in the mid-50s. Colder air filters in behind the cold front—allowing temperatures to trend more seasonal this weekend, in the mid-40s with breezy winds.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 29. Calm wind.

Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Cloudy, with a low around 35. Light southeast wind.

Thursday A chance of rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.