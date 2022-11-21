Chilly & sunny today

BALTIMORE — Kicking off the work week with bright sunshine and chilly temperatures, with highs in the upper-40s. Glorious sunshine sticks around through the first half of the week with temperatures climbing back to more seasonal levels, in the mid-50s. The weather pattern remains dry for Thanksgiving with a mix of sun & clouds. Scattered periods of moderate to heavy rain showers move in on Friday and winds increase. Wind gusts up to 30-35 mph are possible Friday and Saturday. Drying out heading into the weekend with highs in the mid-50s and increasing sunshine.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 48. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.