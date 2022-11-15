Chilly rain moves in today

BALTIMORE — Freeze Warnings are in effect until 9 am for areas along the Eastern Shore. Clouds increase and chilly rain showers slides in from southwest to northeast this afternoon. Rain amounts of about 0.5-1 inch is expected. The northwest corner of Carroll county may see a few wet snowflakes but no snow accumulation is expected. Wednesday will seeing clearing skies and a slightly warmer day of low-50s. The rest of the week and weekend will see temperatures struggle to get into the low to mid-40s, despite all of the sunshine.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain, mainly before 5am. Low around 40. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday A chance of rain before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 44.