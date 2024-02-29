Chilly day ahead

BALTIMORE — We say goodbye to the warmer weather for Thursday as our highs only stay around the mid 40s thanks to all of the air rushing in from the northwest. Winds will be a bit breezy so that would end up making it feel a tad bit cooler than what the thermometer is reading. Luckily, temperatures begin to warm back up as we head into Friday and the weekend. Our highs will be in the 50s and 60s thanks to a return of southerly winds. Those warmer temperatures come at a price though, as we see a few late rain shower on Friday that blend into the first half of Saturday. The warm stretch will continue as we head into the new work week with temperatures in the 60s with a few clouds hanging around. Wednesday will be our next chance to see some rain showers as the next system rolls through the state.

7 day forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 30. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 40. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Rain, mainly before 2pm. High near 55. East wind around 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.